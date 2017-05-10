Tehran ready to back an OPEC ceiling extension

The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that it is ready to cooperate with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to hold onto a cap over crude supply. "If the majority of OPEC members back an extension to the agreement between member and non-member states to keep supply low, Iran will as in the past accompany the members," Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, the Oil Ministry reported on its website April 30. "During these last days we received a positive signal from OPEC members and non-OPEC contributors in this agreement for cutting the production for extending this agreement for the second half of 2017," he told reporters.

