Tehran Gallerists Charged with Trying to Overthrow Iranian Government

Karan Vafadari and Afarin Nayssari, the founders of Aun Gallery, have been held in prison without recourse to legal counsel for over eight months. New charges have been leveled against the Iranian-American couple Karan Vafadari and Afarin Nayssari who run Tehran's Aun Gallery , including attempting to overthrow the Iranian government.

