Tabriz hosts Ashiqlar Music Festival

Tabriz hosts Ashiqlar Music Festival

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A group performs during the 3rd Ashiqlar Music Festival at the Tabriz Culture House in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on April 26, 2016. Ashiqlar is a unique style of traditional music, which is mainly common in Iran's Azarbaijan region, the Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC