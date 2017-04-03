Strong Earthquake Hits Near Mashhad, ...

Strong Earthquake Hits Near Mashhad, Northeastern Iran

The quake struck around 80 kilometers southeast of Iran's second city at 10:39 a.m. local time on April 5, Iranian media reported, shaking Mashhad and cities around it. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but Tasnim news agency said phone lines in parts of affected areas were disrupted.

