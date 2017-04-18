Spanish Critic: Iranians Give Affecti...

Spanish Critic: Iranians Give Affection as a Gift

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

TEHRAN A Spanish cinema critic said that positive feelings and human affections are manifested in the Iranian cinema through a simple and eloquent language. Nuria Vidal, a woman critic and a member of San Sebastian Film Festival's Selection Board, told the TEHRAN TIMES that, unfortunately, Iran has been portrayed in some Western societies as a place not appropriate for living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... 20 hr Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Fri Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,495,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC