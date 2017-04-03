Sandstorm unearths ancient site in so...

Sandstorm unearths ancient site in southeastern Iran

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A wave of recent tremendous sandstorms has uncovered vestiges of an ancient city on the outskirts of Fahraj in Kerman Province, southeastern Iran. "A historical site estimated to covering over 5,000 square meters exposed to light following a sandstorm that swept across the region yesterday," Khabaronline quoted Fahraj Governor Gholamreza Nejat-Khaleqi on April 5. The official added that law enforcement forces have cordoned off the area, letting archeologists to dig up and determine the exact age of the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Fri Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC