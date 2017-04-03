Sanctioning Iran while preserving the...

Sanctioning Iran while preserving the JCPOA

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

As someone characterized as part of the Iran Deal "echo chamber" in 2015, many might anticipate that I would oppose the sanctions against Iran presently being developed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But, with modifications and in the right context, the bills being developed in the House and in the Senate may actually point the way for the kind of approach to sanctions against Iran that preserves and advances the common cause of JPOCA proponents and skeptics alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC