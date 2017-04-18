Russia to build 2 nuke power plants in Iran
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian experts will help the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran construct two new nuclear power plants in the country's southern city of Bushehr, according to Iran's Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian, RT said. "The contract has been signed between the AEOI and Russia, and includes building two 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plants, the construction of which is about to start," said Chitchian.
