Russia, Iran Warn US: Cross 'Red Lines' Again, 'We Will Respond With Force'

A joint command center made up of the forces of Russia, Iran, and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base Friday crossed "red lines," and it would respond to any new aggression and increase its support for its ally. The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base Friday from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched earlier in the week, escalating the U.S. role in Syria and drawing criticism from Assad's allies including Russia and Iran.

