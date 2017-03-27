Russia, Iran agree on purchase of 12 ...

Russia, Iran agree on purchase of 12 planes

21 hrs ago

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that there is already a "concrete agreement" between Russia and Iran for purchase of 12 planes. Iran has shown interest in purchasing 100 Russia's medium-haul Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger planes, but the agreement has only been reached regarding 12 aircraft as of the moment, the Sputnik news agency quoted Novak as saying on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

