Russia, Iran agree on purchase of 12 planes
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said that there is already a "concrete agreement" between Russia and Iran for purchase of 12 planes. Iran has shown interest in purchasing 100 Russia's medium-haul Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger planes, but the agreement has only been reached regarding 12 aircraft as of the moment, the Sputnik news agency quoted Novak as saying on Saturday.
