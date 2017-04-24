Rouhani's conservative rivals to not abandon nuclear deal: expert
If President Hassan Rouhani loses the upcoming presidential election to his conservative rivals, the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers in 2015 will not face serious challenges, Daniel Serwer, a conflict management professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and director of its - Conflict Management Program believes. - "I think the nuclear deal was a good one from Iran's perspective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC