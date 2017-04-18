Rouhani, rival to run in Iran's presidential election, Ahmadinejad barred

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures as he registers to run for a second four-year term in the May election, in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2017. President.ir/Handout via FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad talks during a news conference at the end of his visit to Cairo, Egypt February 7, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.