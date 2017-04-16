Rouhani Enters Iran Election Race Foc...

Rouhani Enters Iran Election Race Focused on His Economic Record

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will seek a second term, ending weeks of speculation by joining an election field with hardliners including his predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and cleric Ebrahim Raisi, who's seen as his most credible challenger. Rouhani, the 68-year-old moderate cleric who prioritized engagement with the West and was the architect of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, registered for the May 19 poll at the interior ministry on Friday.

