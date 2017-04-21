Report: Iranian police arrest more th...

Report: Iranian police arrest more than 30 men for 'sodomy'

Police in the Iranian province of Isfahan on April 13, 2017, reportedly arrested more than 30 men for "sodomy." The Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees, a Toronto-based organization that helps Iranians who have fled their homeland because of anti-LGBT persecution seek asylum in Canada and other countries, in an email to supporters said police raided a private party in Bahadoran at around 8:30 p.m. local time on April 13. The Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees said officers fired "several gunshots" before they arrested more than 30 men between 16- and 30-years-old "for being homosexual."

