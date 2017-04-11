Report: Boeing To Deliver Airplane To...

Report: Boeing To Deliver Airplane To Iran Way Ahead Of Schedule

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Iran will receive its first Boeing airplane within a month, according to an Iranian official, well ahead of the scheduled delivery date for the first commercial airplane sale to Iran. Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan, deputy minister of roads and urban planning for the Iranian government, said Boeing will deliver a 777 airplane that Turkey ordered, but no longer wants, the New York Times reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC