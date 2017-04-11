Report: Boeing To Deliver Airplane To Iran Way Ahead Of Schedule
Iran will receive its first Boeing airplane within a month, according to an Iranian official, well ahead of the scheduled delivery date for the first commercial airplane sale to Iran. Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan, deputy minister of roads and urban planning for the Iranian government, said Boeing will deliver a 777 airplane that Turkey ordered, but no longer wants, the New York Times reports .
