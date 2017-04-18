Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Ga...

Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, Forces Them to Take 'Sodomy Tests'

In a display of Islam being Islam, Iran arrested more than thirty men at a private party who they suspect of being "homosexual". Islam deems this a crime punishable by death because they are backward, ignorant, intolerant, and get their advice on ethics from a centuries old child molester.

Chicago, IL

