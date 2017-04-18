Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, Forces Them to Take 'Sodomy Tests'
In a display of Islam being Islam, Iran arrested more than thirty men at a private party who they suspect of being "homosexual". Islam deems this a crime punishable by death because they are backward, ignorant, intolerant, and get their advice on ethics from a centuries old child molester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Sat
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC