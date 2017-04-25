Reading Iran's Reaction To US Missile Strikes In Syria

On the evening of Thursday April 6, Washington time, President Donald Trump ordered the US military to respond to the Assad regime's recent use of chemical weapons which had "choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children." In so doing, the US launched 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missiles at the Shayrat Airfield in Homs belonging to the Syrian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.