Quake in Iran's Mashhad: 2 killed, 17 injured

12:12 At least one was killed and five injured in the strong earthquake that jolted Iran's Mashhad on Apr. 5 morning. The earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale shook buildings across the provincial capital city of Mashhad and nearby towns at 10:39 local time , Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

