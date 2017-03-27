Qassem Soleimani reportedly spotted in Syria's Hama province
A photo surfaced on Friday claiming to show Major General Qassem Soleimani, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps extraterritorial branch aka the Qods Force, in the northern countryside of Syria's central province of Hama. Meanwhile, a senior Guard commander and two Iranians have been announced killed in Syria.
