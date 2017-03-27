Qassem Soleimani reportedly spotted i...

Qassem Soleimani reportedly spotted in Syria's Hama province

20 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

A photo surfaced on Friday claiming to show Major General Qassem Soleimani, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps extraterritorial branch aka the Qods Force, in the northern countryside of Syria's central province of Hama. Meanwhile, a senior Guard commander and two Iranians have been announced killed in Syria.

Chicago, IL

