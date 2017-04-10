Prophet's first revelation celebrated
Thousands of Iranians gathered in the religious city of Mashhad in the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza on Monday to celebrate Eid al-Mab'ath, the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad received his first revelation and was chosen as Allah's final messenger. The revered occasion, which falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the Islamic lunar calendar, is a public holiday in Iran.
