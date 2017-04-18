Post-sanctions Iran helps planemakers...

Post-sanctions Iran helps planemakers solve 'orphan jet' problem

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

PARIS, April 18 Iran's return to the world economy is helping planemakers cope with a downturn in global demand, providing homes for airplanes orphaned by reversals in the growth plans of airlines elsewhere. Planemakers are also gambling that the early delivery of such aircraft could help prop up a nuclear sanctions deal between Iran and world powers, threatened by conservative opponents in both Washington and Tehran, Western sources said.

Chicago, IL

