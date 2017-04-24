OPEC oil price drops below $50/bbl

OPEC oil price drops below $50/bbl

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The price of OPEC's basket of 13 crudes stood at $49.99 a barrel on Apr. 21, compared to $50.48 on Apr. 20, the cartel said in a message on its website. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Rabi Light , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey .

