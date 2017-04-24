No Woman Has Ever Run For Iranian Pre...

No Woman Has Ever Run For Iranian President. Will Azam Taleghani Be The First?

On April 14, a tiny, frail-looking woman wearing a chador and using a walker made her way slowly up the stairs of Iran's Interior Ministry in Tehran. Seventy-three-year-old Azam Taleghani was there to register as a candidate in the May 19 vote for Iran's presidency.

