No historical evidence on state named Azerbaijan in the north of Araks, Iranian military says

"There is no historical evidence on a state called 'Azerbaijan' in the north of Araks," Foreign high-ranking military of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mansour Haghighatpour said according to the report of Iranian news agency Azariha.org. As the Iranian source notes, Mansour Haghighatpour, turning to the expediency of recognizing the independence of Azerbaijan by Iran after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has particularly noted: "The history provides no evidence on a country named Azerbaijan in the territory lying to the north of Araks.

Chicago, IL

