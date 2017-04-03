New quake jolts Iran's northeastern province
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Another earthquake measuring 4.7 on Richter scale hit suburbs of Sefidsang, Khorasan Razavi province, on Wednesday night, IRNA reported. Seismological center affiliated to the Institute of Geophysics at Tehran University reported that the new earthquake jolted Sefidsang region near the town of Fariman, 100 kilometers south of the provincial capital city of Mashad at 21:38 hours local time .
