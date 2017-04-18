Navigating Iran's Political Streams

Iranian President Hassan Rohani waves to media after he registered his candidacy at the Interior Ministry in Tehran on April 14. The names are in, but in Iran just registering your candidacy is not enough to actually participate in a presidential election. Now it's time for the biggest hurdle, as the Guardians Council -- the 12-member body at the heart of the Islamic republic -- vets all applications and comes up with a final list of candidates.

