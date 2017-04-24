More Than 30 Men Arrested For 'Sodomy' In Iran Face Death Penalty if Convicted: Reports
More than 30 men were arrested after a private party in the Bahadoran region of Isfahan, Iran was raided by the police, Iranian Railroad for Queer Refugees reported Thursday. Their charges are sodomy, drinking alcohol and using psychedelic drugs and they face the death penalty if found guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC