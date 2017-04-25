More Than 1,600 Iranians File To Run ...

More Than 1,600 Iranians File To Run For President As Registration Deadline Passes

More than 1,600 candidates have filed to run in the Iranian presidential election as the official registration period ended on April 15. Among the last-minute entrants for the May 19 election was 55-year-old Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who arrived at the Interior Ministry just before the deadline. First Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri, 60, also was a late entrant.

