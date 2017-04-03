McCain endorses Boeing's new Iran dea...

McCain endorses Boeing's new Iran deal, says it's - completely legal'

14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona who has been a leading voice against the Iran nuclear deal, threw his full support behind Boing's new agreement with Iran's Aseman Airlines, saying there is little Congress can do to block the plane sale. "I have opposed the Iranian agreement and I am not interested in doing anything to help the Iranians but what they've done is completely legal," McCain said, according to a Bloomberg report.

