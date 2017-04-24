Large Iran metropolises supplied with...

Large Iran metropolises supplied with Euro-4 gasoline

6 hrs ago

Eight of Iran's metropolises got supplied with Euro-4 standard gasoline, during the last fiscal year , according to a report released on National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company's official website. The report said overall the cities were supplied with gasoline to consume 20-22 million liters per day.

Chicago, IL

