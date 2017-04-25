Landslide, flood kill 25 in northwestern Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector 13:51 Heavy flood and landslide have killed at least 25 people in four provinces in northwestern Iran. Esmail Najjar, the head of the disaster management organization of Iran, has said that heavy flood and landslide have claimed at least 25 lives in the four provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Zanjan and Kordestan, ISNA news agency reports.
