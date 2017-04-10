Kidnapper takes his own life after abducting 6 people in Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A kidnapper took his own life in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad after taking six hostages, provincial police said. Colonel Mohammad Boustani, the chief of the provincial police, has said that the kidnapper had abducted a mother alongside with two children as well as three relatives, ISNA news agency reported.
