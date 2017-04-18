Is Iran Pushing the Envelope on Its Nuclear Deal?

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks before a parade on National Army Day, in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Top Iranian officials are boasting that the nuclear deal enabled the country to make progress in developing advanced centrifuges, and broad production of some advanced models has already begun in the year since the deal was implemented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.