IRISL signs co-op MOU with Kamigumi, SUZUE
The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's SUZUE Corporation and Kamigumi Company in Singapore, IRIB new reported on Tuesday. The MOU includes cooperation on construction of dry ports in Iran as well as making investments on improvement of terminals in Iranian ports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb '17
|southern at heart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC