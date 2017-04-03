IRISL signs co-op MOU with Kamigumi, ...

IRISL signs co-op MOU with Kamigumi, SUZUE

14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's SUZUE Corporation and Kamigumi Company in Singapore, IRIB new reported on Tuesday. The MOU includes cooperation on construction of dry ports in Iran as well as making investments on improvement of terminals in Iranian ports.

