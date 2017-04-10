IRGC local commander assassinated by Takfiris in southeast Iran: Report
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A commander with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has reportedly been assassinated by two terrorists in the country's southeast, PressTV reported. Commander Rouhollah Aali was gunned down by "two Takfiri terrorists" while traveling to the Kurin District of Zahedan County in Iran's Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province on duty, Tasnim News Agency reported on Tuesday.
