Iran's Zob Ahan defeat Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan in ACL

11 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Zob Ahan maintained the pressure on Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli and Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday at the top of Group C in the 2017 AFC Champions League with a 2-1 win over Bunyodkor. Headers from Vahid Mohammadzadeh and Morteza Tabrizi in the fifth and 54th minutes respectively were enough to secure all three points despite Shakzodbek Nurmatov's headee effort into the bottom corner 18 minutes from time giving the Uzbek side hope in the dying minutes of the game.

