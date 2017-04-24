Iran's Rohani Warns Of Authoritarianism If Rivals Win Presidential Election
Iranian President Hassan Rohani warned Iranians that a vote for his hardline rivals could bring greater authoritarianism to the country, while his main opponent assailed him over his economic policies. Rohani and rival Ebrahim Raisi spoke at separate rallies on April 29, a day after a televised debate and three weeks ahead the May 19 Iranian presidential election.
