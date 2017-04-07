Iran's Presidential Election: Democra...

Iran's Presidential Election: Democracy Or Theocracy Seeking Legitimacy?

Iran's presidential election will be held on May 19th. Many in the West are interested to know if the so-called "reformist" Hassan Rouhani, the incumbent, will be reelected, or will he be replaced by a candidate of the "hardliners"? And will Iran head towards real change following this presidential election ? Ever since the current theocracy rose to power back in 1979, the mullahs established an Islamic caliphate or " Islamic state " and brought to life one of the most ruthless and repressive dictatorships in modern history.

