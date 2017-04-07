Iran's Presidential Election: Democracy Or Theocracy Seeking Legitimacy?
Iran's presidential election will be held on May 19th. Many in the West are interested to know if the so-called "reformist" Hassan Rouhani, the incumbent, will be reelected, or will he be replaced by a candidate of the "hardliners"? And will Iran head towards real change following this presidential election ? Ever since the current theocracy rose to power back in 1979, the mullahs established an Islamic caliphate or " Islamic state " and brought to life one of the most ruthless and repressive dictatorships in modern history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|21 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC