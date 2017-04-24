Iran's presidential election - Ahmadinejad's disqualification boosts or hurts Rouhani?

This council, consisting of six senior mullahs appointed directly by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stamps approval to the parliament's bills and vets all election candidates. Based on the decision of this council, the candidates able to take part in the May 19 polls are: the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani , current Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, former head of Iran's Physical Education Organization Hashemitaba, Ebrahim Raisi , a mullah involved in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, former industry ministry Mostafa Mirsalim and Tehran's current mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf .

