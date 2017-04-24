Iran's presidential election - Ahmadi...

Iran's presidential election - Ahmadinejad's disqualification boosts or hurts Rouhani?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: American Thinker

This council, consisting of six senior mullahs appointed directly by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stamps approval to the parliament's bills and vets all election candidates. Based on the decision of this council, the candidates able to take part in the May 19 polls are: the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani , current Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, former head of Iran's Physical Education Organization Hashemitaba, Ebrahim Raisi , a mullah involved in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, former industry ministry Mostafa Mirsalim and Tehran's current mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf .

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Sun Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC