Iran's military no threat to others: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the Iranian military is prepared more than any other time yet it poses no threat against other countries. "Today, readiness of the Armed Forces is more than ever but our Armed Forces will be no threat against others," Rouhani said during a ceremony held to mark Army Day.

