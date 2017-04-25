Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sees no th...

Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad sees no threat from US - Sat, 15 Apr 2017 PST

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gives an interview to the Associated Press at his office, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says he does not view recent U.S. missile strikes on ally Syria as a message for Iran, which he called a "powerful country" that the U.S. cannot harm.

