Iran's holy shrine head to run for presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: Ebrahim Raisi, an Iranian conservative cleric, has voiced his intention to run for the upcoming presidential elections to be held May 19. "Ebrahim Raisi has officially announced his candidacy for the 12th round of presidential election and his participation is serious," IRNA news agency quoted Seyyed Solat Mortazavi, Mayor of Mashad City, as saying. Ebrahim Raisi currently holds the position of the custodian of a wealthy charity and the organization in charge of the country's holiest shrine based in the city of Mashhad.

