Iran's Ghadir, NIOC ink $10B deal to develop 4 oil, gas fields

Iranian investment company Ghadir has signed an agreement with the National Iranian Oil Company for the development of four oil and gas fields. Speaking on the sidelines of the agreement signing ceremony, NIOC's director of development and engineering Gholamreza Manuchehri said Ghadir is expected to finish the related studies on the fields in six months and after that provide a fund of $10 billion for their development.

