Iran's Ghadir, NIOC ink $10B deal to ...

Iran's Ghadir, NIOC ink $10B deal to develop 4 oil, gas fields

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian investment company Ghadir has signed an agreement with the National Iranian Oil Company for the development of four oil and gas fields. Speaking on the sidelines of the agreement signing ceremony, NIOC's director of development and engineering Gholamreza Manuchehri said Ghadir is expected to finish the related studies on the fields in six months and after that provide a fund of $10 billion for their development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... 8 hr Gary 7
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... 18 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC