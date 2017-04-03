Iran's 1st international marathon beg...

Iran's 1st international marathon begins, with no Americans

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Runners began racing in Iran's first international marathon Friday, which was billed as an opportunity for "building bridges, breaking barriers" though no American runners are participating. Iran's Track and Field Federation chief Majid Keyhani had said Wednesday there was no ban on any nationality in what he called the "Persian Run."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC