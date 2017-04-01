Iranians mark 38th anniversary of est...

Iranians mark 38th anniversary of establishment of Islamic Republic

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Thirty eight years ago, Iranians voted for the establishment of the Islamic Republic following the overthrow of Iran's U.S.-backed Shah regime. Back then and after the 1979 victory of Iranians' Islamic revolution, in a referendum over 98.2 percent of the Iranians voted "yes" to the establishment of an Islamic Republic system.

Chicago, IL

