Iranians Express Solidarity With Victims Of Alleged Chemical Attack In Syria

Demonstration on April 6 in Sardasht, scene of a deadly chemical attack by Iraqi forces in 1987, in solidarity with victims at Khan Sheikhun, Syria. Iranians have demonstrated at the location of a decades-old chemical attack to condemn a suspected gas attack on a Syrian town last week that killed dozens of civilians, and to call for an end to the use of such weapons.

