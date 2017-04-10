Iranians Express Solidarity With Victims Of Alleged Chemical Attack In Syria
Demonstration on April 6 in Sardasht, scene of a deadly chemical attack by Iraqi forces in 1987, in solidarity with victims at Khan Sheikhun, Syria. Iranians have demonstrated at the location of a decades-old chemical attack to condemn a suspected gas attack on a Syrian town last week that killed dozens of civilians, and to call for an end to the use of such weapons.
