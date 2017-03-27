Iranian youth sentenced to death for 'insulting Prophet and Islam': Report
Iranian authorities have sentenced a 21-year-old man to death for "insulting Islam" through text messages sent on a mobile application, The Independent reported. Sina Dehghan, who was 19 at the time of the incident, confessed to the "crime" after he was promised pardon in exchange.
