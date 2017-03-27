Iranian youth sentenced to death for ...

Iranian youth sentenced to death for 'insulting Prophet and Islam': Report

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Indian Express

Iranian authorities have sentenced a 21-year-old man to death for "insulting Islam" through text messages sent on a mobile application, The Independent reported. Sina Dehghan, who was 19 at the time of the incident, confessed to the "crime" after he was promised pardon in exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb '17 southern at heart 54
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC