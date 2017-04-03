Iranian tourist visits to Russia up by 72% in 2016
Roughly 67,000 Iranians visited Russia in 2016, a solid growth of 72 percent compared to a year earlier, Russia Beyond the Headlines reported on April 5. Russians expect around 100,000 Iranians to visit the country this year, the report added, noting most travelers are usually interested in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The next popular destination is the Golden Ring.
