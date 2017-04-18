Iranian scientist receives ASCE's prestigious Huber Prize
Dr. Kaveh Madani, Centre for Environmental Policy, will receive the Huber Civil Engineering Research Prize of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The Walter L. Huber Civil Engineering Research Prize is considered as the highest level mid-career research prize in civil engineering and is awarded for outstanding achievements and contributions in research with respect to all disciplines of civil engineering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|14 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Fri
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC