Iranian scientist receives ASCE's pre...

Iranian scientist receives ASCE's prestigious Huber Prize

14 hrs ago

Dr. Kaveh Madani, Centre for Environmental Policy, will receive the Huber Civil Engineering Research Prize of the American Society of Civil Engineers. The Walter L. Huber Civil Engineering Research Prize is considered as the highest level mid-career research prize in civil engineering and is awarded for outstanding achievements and contributions in research with respect to all disciplines of civil engineering.

