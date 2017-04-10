Iranian president unveils three nuclear projects
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled three domestic nuclear projects in the provinces of Alborz, Qazvin and Yazd through video link on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day. During the ceremony, a center based in the northern province of Ablorz was inaugurated for producing and developing cyclotron radiopharmaceuticals, the government's official news website reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar 17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC