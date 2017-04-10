Iranian president unveils three nucle...

Iranian president unveils three nuclear projects

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled three domestic nuclear projects in the provinces of Alborz, Qazvin and Yazd through video link on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day. During the ceremony, a center based in the northern province of Ablorz was inaugurated for producing and developing cyclotron radiopharmaceuticals, the government's official news website reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar 17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb '17 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb '17 James 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC