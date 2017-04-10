Iranian president unveils three nuclear projects

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled three domestic nuclear projects in the provinces of Alborz, Qazvin and Yazd through video link on the occasion of the National Nuclear Technology Day. During the ceremony, a center based in the northern province of Ablorz was inaugurated for producing and developing cyclotron radiopharmaceuticals, the government's official news website reported.

